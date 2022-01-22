Skip to content

Nicholas of Serbia: “There is no third option”

22 January 2022
“If a person wants to get an idea about the pyramids of Egypt, he must either trust those who have been in immediate proximity to the pyramids, or he must get next to them himself. There is no third option. In the same way a person can get an impression of God: He must either trust those who have stood and stand in immediate proximity to God, or he must take pains to come into such proximity himself.”

St. Nicholas of Serbia, Thoughts on Good and Evil

