“manufactured, faked, pushed, and invented”

“Modern art is sold as an art of the people—therefore “popular”—but in fact the people have never had anything to do with it. Modernism wasn’t and isn’t popular, as we can see from attendance at local Modern museums. Modernism is supported only by paid academics. Even Pop-Art was never popular. These words are only Newspeak. Pop-Art borrowed it forms from popular culture, but it was never popular itself. Most people aren’t impressed by blown-up cartoons or soup-can labels in a museum. But by replacing art that was popular with PopArt, you defused the power of real art. Relevance has been the catchword of the 20th century, but it was inverted like everything else. The art of the 20th century was increasingly irrelevant, on purpose. The novels of Dickens had been far more relevant and powerful, but that isn’t what was wanted by the governors. They wanted art that was called relevant, but which really wasn’t.”

Miles Williams Mathis

Read more here.

(I wouldn’t want to give a blanket endorsement of every article on Mr.Mathis’ website, but this one caught my interest.)

