Silouan the Athonite: “the love of God”

“The soul that has come to know God fully no longer desires anything else, nor does it attach itself to anything on the earth; and if you put before it a kingdom, it would not desire it, for the love of God gives such sweetness and joy to the soul that even the life of a king can no longer give it any sweetness.”

St. Silouan the Athonite, Writings, IX.13

