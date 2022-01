Nicholas of Serbia: “Truth is a Person”

.

“Truth is not a thought, not a word, not a relationship between things, not a law. Truth is a Person. It is a Being which exceeds all beings and gives life to all. If you seek truth with love and for the sake of love, she will reveal the light of His face to you inasmuch as you are able to bear it without being burned.”

St. Nicholas of Serbia, Thoughts on Good and Evil

.

.

.

.

.

.

.