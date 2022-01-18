Skip to content

Anthony of Padua: “only from it can they derive peace, grace, and truth”

18 January 2022
“Nowhere other than looking at himself in the mirror of the Cross can man better understand how much he is worth.”

“Christians must lean on the Cross of Christ just as travelers lean on a staff when they begin a long journey. They must have the Passion of Christ deeply embedded in their minds and hearts, because only from it can they derive peace, grace, and truth.”

“Actions speak louder than words; let your words teach and your actions speak.”

St. Anthony of Padua

