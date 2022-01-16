Erich Fromm: “it is the fully sane person who feels isolated in the insane society”

.

“The sick individual finds himself at home with all other similarly sick individuals. The whole culture is geared to this kind of pathology. The result is that the average individual does not experience the separateness and isolation the fully schizophrenic person feels. He feels at ease among those who suffer from the same deformation; in fact, it is the fully sane person who feels isolated in the insane society.”

Erich Fromm, in The Anatomy of Human Destructiveness

