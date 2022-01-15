Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “dig wells of virtue and spiritual knowledge”

15 January 2022
“When like the patriarchs we learn to dig wells of virtue and spiritual knowledge within ourselves by means of ascetic practice and contemplation, we will find within us Christ the spring of life (cf. Gen. 26:15-18). Wisdom commands us to drink from this spring, saying, ‘Drink water from your own pitchers and from the spring of your own wells’ (Prov. 5:15). If we do this we shall find that the treasures of wisdom truly are within us.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

