Hilaire Belloc: “Truth, Beauty and Goodness”

14 January 2022
“There is (as the greatest of the ancient Greeks discovered) a certain indissoluble Trinity of Truth, Beauty and Goodness. You cannot deny or attack one of these three without at the same time denying or attacking both the others. Therefore with the advance of this new and terrible enemy against the Faith and all that civilization which the Faith produces, there is coming not only a contempt for beauty but a hatred of it; and immediately upon the heels of this there appears a contempt and hatred for virtue.”

 Hilaire Belloc, The Great Heresies (1938)

Mugshots of 2020 Antifa rioters in Portland

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
