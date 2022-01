Saagar Enjeti: “when really it’s the opposite”

“The whole reason that the GOP has been able to even compete for so long is that despite their horrible economics, they do hold the cultural positions of so much of the American people. But they keep thinking they’re winning because of their economic policy and losing because of their cultural policy, when really it’s the opposite.”

Saagar Enjeti, 2020

