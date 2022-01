Leo the Great: “David’s Lord was made David’s Son”

.

“David’s Lord was made David’s Son, and from the fruit of the promised branch sprang One without fault, the two-fold nature coming together in one Person, that by one and the same conception and birth might spring our Lord Jesus Christ, in Whom was present both true Godhead for the performance of mighty works and true Manhood for the endurance of sufferings.”

St. Leo the Great

.

.

.

.

.

.

.