Gregory of Nazianzus: “His purpose was to hallow water”

“As man our Lord was baptized, but He absolves sins as God; He needed no purifying rites Himself – His purpose was to hallow water. As man He was put to the test, but as God He came through victorious – yes, He bids us be of good cheer, because He has conquered the world. He hungered – yet He fed thousands. He is indeed “living, heavenly bread” (Jn. 6:51). He thirsted – yet He exclaimed: “Whoever thirsts, let him come to Me and drink (Jn. 7:37). Indeed He promised that believers would become fountains (Jn. 7:38). He was tired – yet He is the “rest” (Mt. 11:28) of the weary and the burdened. He was overcome by heavy sleep – yet He goes lightly over the sea, rebukes winds, and relieves the drowning Peter.”

St. Gregory of Nazianzus, On God and Christ

