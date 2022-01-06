Gregory of Nazianzus: “He remained what He was; what He was not, He assumed”

“Christ who is presently human was incomposite. He remained what He was; what He was not, He assumed… He came into being because of something, namely your salvation… Man and God… became a single whole, the stronger side predominating, in order that I might be made God to the same extent that He was made man. He was begotten -yet He was already begotten – of a woman. And yet she was a virgin. That it was from a woman makes Him human, that she was a virgin makes Him divine. On earth He has no father, but in heaven no mother. All this is part of His Godhead. He was carried in the womb, but acknowledged by a prophet as yet unborn himself, who leaped for joy at the presence of the Word for whose sake he has been created (cf. Lk. 1:41). He was wrapped in swaddling bands, but at the Resurrection He unloosed the swaddling bands of the grave. He was laid in a manger, but was extolled by angels, disclosed by a star and adored by Magi… He had ‘no form or beauty’ (cf. Is. 53:2) for the Jews, but for David He was ‘fairer than the children of men’ (Ps. 45:2) and on the mount He shines forth, becoming more luminous than the Sun (cf. Mt. 17:2), to reveal the future mystery.”

St. Gregory of Nazianzus, On God and Christ

