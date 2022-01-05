Skip to content

Seraphim of Sarov: "Satan was the first revolutionary"

5 January 2022
“Satan was the first revolutionary and through this fell from heaven. Between the teaching of his followers and the teaching of the Lord Jesus Christ there is nothing in common, but a huge gulf. The Lord calls men to follow His commandments, and thereby He calls mankind to heaven, where righteousness dwells. The spirit of darkness promises the building of paradise on earth. So all revolutionary societies, secret or open, under whatever names they may come, no matter how attractive their appearance, they have one common goal: the total destruction of Christianity, and paving the way to anti-Christianity in the face of the Antichrist’s entrance into the world. The faces of people (even spiritual people) prove that these teachings follow one after the other, that they converge with each other”

St. Seraphim of Sarov

