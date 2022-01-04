Skip to content

Rod Dreher and the threat of totalitarianism in the United States

4 January 2022
tags: , , , , , ,

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
3 Comments leave one →
  1. Cleaver Monkey permalink
    4 January 2022 3:19 pm

    I think the question “Can totalitarianism happen here?” is irrelevant, better to ask how are Americans coping with the beginnings of totalitarianism.

    Reply
  2. Korzeniowski permalink
    4 January 2022 3:38 pm

    Conformity and obedience are for people who are willing to hand over their brains and spines to lesser men who will gladly accept them so they may rule over the brainless and spineless for personal benefit.

    Reply
  3. ctmiller8492 permalink
    4 January 2022 4:39 pm

    The System, including government, corporations, media, and all other major institutions) as of 2022, is not even trying to tell the truth in any of its significant communications; but only and always to manipulate its target audience.So, clearly we cannot believe anything The System tells us, because we already-know that The System is a liar.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: