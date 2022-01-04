Rod Dreher and the threat of totalitarianism in the United States

.
I think the question “Can totalitarianism happen here?” is irrelevant, better to ask how are Americans coping with the beginnings of totalitarianism.
Conformity and obedience are for people who are willing to hand over their brains and spines to lesser men who will gladly accept them so they may rule over the brainless and spineless for personal benefit.
The System, including government, corporations, media, and all other major institutions) as of 2022, is not even trying to tell the truth in any of its significant communications; but only and always to manipulate its target audience.So, clearly we cannot believe anything The System tells us, because we already-know that The System is a liar.
