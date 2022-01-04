Maximos the Confessor: “to hear the divine voice”

.

“If God made all things by His will (cf. Rev 4:11), and it is always pious and right to say that God knows His own will, and that He made each creature by an act of will, then God knows existing things as He knows the products of His own will, since He also made existing things by an act of will. Furthermore, I think that these assertions are in accord with what is said in the Scripture to Moses: ‘I know you above all’ (Ex. 18:11). And about some it was said: ‘The Lord knows those who are His’ (II Tim. 2:19). And to others He said: ‘I do not know you’ (Mt. 7:23; 15:12). Voluntary movement, either in accord with the will and word of God or against the will and word of God, prepared each person to hear the divine voice.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, On the Cosmic Mystery of Jesus Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.