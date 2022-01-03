Dionysius: “For He is not simply a man”

“…we do not confine our definition of Jesus to the human domain. For He is not simply a man, nor would He be transcendent if He were only a man. Out of His very great love for humanity, He became quite truly human, both superhuman and among humans; and, though Himself beyond being, He took upon Himself the being of humans. Yet He is not less overflowing with transcendence. He is ever-transcendent, and superabundantly so. He takes on being, and is Himself a being beyond being. Superior Himself to the human condition He does the work of a man. A proof of this is that a virgin supernaturally bore Him (Mt. 1:18-25) and that flowing water, bearing the weight of His corporeal, earthly feet, did not yield, but, rather, held Him up with supernatural power (Mt. 14:25-33).”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite (Dionysius the Areopagite)

