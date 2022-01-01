John Climacus: “he is sick with the devil’s disease”

“He whose will and desire in conversation is to establish his own opinion, even though what he says is true, should recognize that he is sick with the devil’s disease. And if he behaves like this only in conversation with his equals, then perhaps the rebuke of his superiors may heal him. But if he acts in this way even with those who are greater and wiser than he, then his malady is humanly incurable.”

St. John Climacus, The Ladder of Divine Ascent

