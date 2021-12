Kierkegaard: “To need God is nothing to be ashamed of”

.

“… the more one needs God the more perfect he is. To need God is nothing to be ashamed of but is perfection itself. It is the saddest thing in the world if a human being goes through life without discovering that he needs God!”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

.

.

.

.

.

.

.