Archbishop Gomez: “An elite leadership class … that has little interest in religion

“An elite leadership class has risen in our countries that has little interest in religion and no real attachments to the nations they live in or to local traditions or cultures. This group, which is in charge of corporations, governments, universities, the media, and in the cultural and professional establishments, wants to establish what we might call a global civilization, built on a consumer economy and guided by science, technology, humanitarian values, and technocratic ideas about organizing society.”

The Most Reverend José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, November 4, 2021

