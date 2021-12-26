Dionysius: “comprehending everything and itself never comprehended”

” ‘Smallness’ or subtlety is predicated of God’s nature because He is outside of the bulky and the distant, because He penetrates without hindrance through everything. Indeed smallness is the most elementary cause of everything and you will find no part of the world without its share of smallness, which is why we use the word in this sense in regard to God. For what is here is something penetrating unhindered into and through all things, energizing them, ‘piercing to the division of soul and spirit, of joints and marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart’ and of everything, since ‘before Him no creature is hidden’ (Heb. 4:12 f.). This smallness has neither quantity nor magnitude. It is unconquerable, infinite, and unlimited, comprehending everything and itself never comprehended.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite

