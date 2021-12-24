John of Kronstadt: “whilst his real duties are the salvation of his soul”

“Wherever a man goes, he always comes back home afterwards. So it is with the Christian, whoever he may be, whether he is a person of distinction or a simple one, rich or poor, learned or ignorant; wherever he may be, whatever station he may occupy in society, whatever he does, he must remember that he is not at home, but on a voyage, on the way, and that he must return home – to his father, mother, to his elder brothers and sisters; and that this home is heaven, his father – God; his mother – the Most-pure Mother of the Lord; his elder brothers and sisters – the angels and saints of God; and he must also remember that all his earthly duties and works are artificial, whilst his real duties are the salvation of his soul, the fulfillment of Christ’s commandments, the cleansing of his heart.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

