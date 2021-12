Solzhenitsyn: “keeping silent about evil”

.

“In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousandfold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers . . . we are ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations.”

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

.

.

.

.

.

.

.