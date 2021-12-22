Skip to content

Theophan the Recluse: “having been separated from God”

22 December 2021
tags: , , ,

“The natural attitude of the human components should be according to the law of subordination of smaller to larger, weaker to stronger; the body must obey the soul, the soul obey the spirit, and the spirit by its nature has to be immersed in God. A man must remain with his whole being and consciousness in God. At this, the power of the spirit over the soul depends on its co-present Divinity, and the power of the soul over the body depends on the spirit possessing it. After our falling away from God the perturbation occurred that was bound to happen throughout the entire human composition—having been separated from God, the spirit lost its strength and submitted to the soul, and the soul, having not been elevated by the spirit, obeyed the body.”

St. Theophan the Recluse

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
