Cyril of Alexandria: “He utters the words of God”

“Do you understand how although Christ was seen as a man like us He utters the words of God? For it is something exceptional and beyond the powers of creation that belongs to Him alone who is by nature and in reality God to be able to achieve by the spoken word that which is in accordance with His will, and to make those who have been justified by faith partakers of the Holy Spirit. In this matter one may see that we are referring to Christ. For He said to the leper: ‘I will; be clean’ (Mt. 8:3).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

