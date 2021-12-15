David Archibald: “manmade global warming”

.

“Belief in manmade global warming depends on acting as if the laws of physics are suspended and we are living in special time in which the climate is unchanging apart from the hand of man. In a sense we actually are living in a special time relative to the last 3 million years, which has been an ice age. The special time we live in is an interglacial period — a temporary respite in the ice age.”

David Archibald, The Twilight of Abundance

