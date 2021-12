Gregory Palamas: “Every soul has its companion, the body”

“Every soul has its companion, the body, as its covering, anyone who fails to preserve his body and cleanse it in this life by means of self-control, purity and chastity, will posses it then as a useless garment, unworthy of that incorruptible bridechamber, and the cause of his being thrown out.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

