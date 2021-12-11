Maximos the Confessor: “charmed by love, and steeled by fear”

“He who is a beginner on the way must not be brought to practice the commandments by kindness alone, but must more often be induced to continue the struggle by being rigorously reminded of God’s judgment. In this way he will not only be moved by love to desire what is divine, but will be moved by fear to avoid what is evil. For ‘I will sing to Thee, O Lord, of mercy and judgment’ (Ps. 101:1 LXX). He will sing to God charmed by love, and steeled by fear he will have strength for the song.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

