Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “charmed by love, and steeled by fear”

11 December 2021
tags: , , ,

.

“He who is a beginner on the way must not be brought to practice the commandments by kindness alone, but must more often be induced to continue the struggle by being rigorously reminded of God’s judgment. In this way he will not only be moved by love to desire what is divine, but will be moved by fear to avoid what is evil. For ‘I will sing to Thee, O Lord, of mercy and judgment’ (Ps. 101:1 LXX). He will sing to God charmed by love, and steeled by fear he will have strength for the song.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: