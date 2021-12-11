Cyril of Jerusalem: “keep unshaken and unchanged your hope in Him”

.

“… charging the Ephesians, St. Paul speaks thus, ‘According to the working of His mighty power, which He wrought in Christ when He raised Him from the dead, and set Him at His own right hand’ (Eph. 1:19-20)? It was not after His coming in the flesh that He obtained the dignity of this seat; no, for even before all ages, the Only-begotten Son of God, our Lord Jesus Christ, ever possesses the throne on the right hand of the Father. Now may He Himself, the God of all, who is Father of the Christ, and our Lord Jesus Christ, Who came down, and ascended, and sits together with the Father, watch over your souls; keep unshaken and unchanged your hope in Him Who rose again; raise you together with Him from your dead sins to His heavenly gift?”

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

.

.

.

.

.

.

.