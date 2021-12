Savvas Achilleos: “The world will feel the need to receive the anti-flu shot”

“The world will feel the need to receive the anti-flu shot, yet this vaccine will contain a cruel illness in and of itself and will not contain anything that will prevent people from contracting the virus. It is highly recommended to not proceed to any vaccination.”

Elder Savvas Achilleos of Athens. who died in 2016

