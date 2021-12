Joseph de Maistre: “To hear these defenders of democracy talk”

“To hear these defenders of democracy talk, one would think that the people deliberate like a committee of wise men, whereas in truth judicial murders, foolhardy undertakings, wild choices, and above all foolish and disastrous wars are eminently the prerogatives of this form of government.”



Joseph de Maistre

