“If someone wished to kill a significant portion of the world’s population …”
9 December 2021
“If someone wished to kill a significant portion of the world’s population over the next few years, the systems being put in place right now would enable it.”
Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President
The arrogance of the educated – to believe that all educated people are noble and all uneducated people are always wrong, has led us to this absolutely manufactured human tragedy