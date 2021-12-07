Skip to content

“to pray, to believe, to hope, to suffer, to forgive, and to love”

7 December 2021
Grant unto me, O Lord, that with peace of mind I may face all that this new day is to bring. 

Grant that I may surrender myself completely to Thy Holy Will.

For every hour of this day, instruct and support me in all things.

Whatsoever news I may receive today, do Thou teach me to accept tranquilly, in the firm conviction that all things fulfill Thy Holy Will.

Govern Thou my thoughts and feelings in all I do and say.

When things unforeseen occur, let me not forget that all things cometh down from Thee.

Teach me to behave sincerely and rationally toward all that I may bring confusion and sorrow to none.

Bestow upon me, my Lord, strength to endure the fatigue of the day, and to bear my part in all its passing events.

Guide Thou my will and teach me to pray, to believe, to hope, to suffer, to forgive, and to love. Amen

Optina Monastery daily prayer

