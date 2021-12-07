Roosh Valizadeh: “profanity is the language of the demons”

“Every time you use a profane word, you crack open the door for the demons to tempt you, because profanity is the language of the demons. No such word is ever used around God’s throne. It’s what the demons use to darken your mind and turn it away from God and onto anger, judgment, vanity, sex, wrath, and violence. Profanity is a crutch for the lazy mind, a tool of the evil mind, and the vomit of the atheist mind. It should never escape the Christian’s tongue, and if it does, it should be confessed before your priest.”

Roosh Valizadeh

