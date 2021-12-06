“Change happened before and it can happen again”

“We are heading to an abyss but I keep reminding myself that, if there is enough faith and will amongst honorable people, the abyss is not inevitable. My favorite example of a society that turned itself around is the difference between the utter debauchery and moral decay of Georgian England versus the rectitude and huge economic success of Victorian England.

“But we don’t have to look so far away in time and space. Instead, think of what happened to New York City as the leftists took control in the 1960s through 1980s. It was a dying city, with massive crime and structural decay. (Impressively, DeBlasio did in a handful of years what it took other Democrat mayors decades to accomplish. You can think of him as a communist overachiever.) Then, Rudy Giuliani became mayor and, with Bill Bratton as his police chief, they turned the city around. It once again became a thriving, exciting, clean, and safe metropolis.

“Preach the gospel of constitutional conservativism: That is, a society anchored by faiths that preach the golden rule to all, family, and hard work, with the strong underpinning of a limited government that owes fealty to the constitution and the rule of law. Change happened before and it can happen again.”

Andrea Widburg, The America Thinker

This is a good article with several good points to make. My only objection is to say that you should preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and that only.

Recognize the wisdom of constitutional conservatism.

– Theophilus

