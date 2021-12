Paisios: “The world has turned into a madhouse”

“The situation is horrible. Madness has gone beyond all bounds. Apostasy is upon us, and now the only thing left is for the ‘son of perdition’ (2 Thess. 2:3) to come. The world has turned into a madhouse.”

St. Paisios of Mount Athos

