Seraphim Rose: “something called a loving heart”

“Why is the truth, it would seem, revealed to some and not to others? Is there a special organ for receiving revelation from God? Yes, though usually we close it and do not let it open up: God’s revelation is given to something called a loving heart.”

Blessed Seraphim Rose, God’s Revelation to the Human Heart

