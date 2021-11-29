Gregory Palamas: “lifting up the eyes of your understanding towards Christ”

.

“We… are entangled in worldly affairs, but if you abstain from acquisitiveness and mutual hatred, and strive to speak the truth and be chaste, then you… will make every day a Sabbath by being inactive in evil. When a day comes that is especially profitable for salvation, you must free yourselves even from blameless work and words, patiently stay in God’s Church, listen with understanding to the reading and teaching and contritely attend to the supplications, prayers and hymns to God. Thus you… will fulfill the Sabbath, ordering your conduct according to the Gospel of God’s grace and lifting up the eyes of your understanding towards Christ sitting above the vaults of heaven with the Father and the Spirit.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

