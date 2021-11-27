Ignatius of Antioch: “stones of the temple of the Father”

.

“… you… are stones of the temple of the Father, prepared for the Father’s building, and drawn up on high by the instrument of Jesus Christ, which is the Cross (cf. Jn. 12:32), making use of the Holy Spirit as a rope, while your faith was the means by which you ascended, and your love the way which led up to God. You, therefore, as well as all your fellow-travelers, are God-bearers, temple-bearers, Christ-bearers, bearers of holiness, adorned in all respects with the commandments of Jesus Christ.”

St. Ignatius of Antioch

.

.

.

.

.

.

.