Metropolitan Hilarion: “Jesus belongs to the entire world”

“Jesus belongs to the entire world and to every person. He has something to say to every human being, both to those who are already in the Church and to those who are on the path to it, and even to those who are far from it and from any religious affiliation at all.”

Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev

