Seraphim of Sarov: “they have one common goal”

“Satan was the first revolutionary and through this fell from heaven . . . So all revolutionary societies, secret or open, under whatever names they may come, no matter how attractive their appearance, they have one common goal: the total destruction of Christianity, and paving the way to anti-Christianity in the face of the Antichrist’s entrance into the world.”

St. Seraphim of Sarov

