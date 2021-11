Lavrentii of Chernigov: “seductive instruments for the deception of men”

.

“Beforetimes, a table used to stand in the corner wherein the holy icons were. Then, however, that space will be occupied by seductive instruments for the deception of men. Many who have departed away from the Truth will say, ‘we need to watch and hear the news.’ And it is in the news that antichrist will appear; and they will accept him.”

St. Lavrentii of Chernigov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.