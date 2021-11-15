Symeon the New Theologian: “first one must clean the vessel of every filth”

“The works of the devil are every kind of sin: envy, lying, cunning, hatred … and every other evil. And so for those who are called Christians and do such works of the devil, what benefit is there from the fact that they are called Christians … If anyone will say that some of those who are like this explain the Divine Scripture, theologize, preach Orthodox dogma – let them know that it is not in this that the work of Christ consists. John the Theologian does not say, ‘to this end was the Son of God made manifest,’ that certain ones should theologize and orthodoxize (that is, pride themselves on their Orthodoxy – tr. note) but that ‘He might destroy the works of the devil.’ Concerning such ones, I shall say that first one must clean the vessel of every filth and then place in it myrrh, lest the myrrh itself become defiled, and in place of fragrance there should come from it an evil smell”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, First-Created Man

