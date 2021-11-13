Archpriest Dmitry Smirnov: “What does it mean to repent?”

“Christianity is not far from us. But we need to repent. What does it mean to repent?

“To repent is to realize about yourself that you are just a dirty dog. And after that pray to God that He would turn an ugly mug into an angel of God who is going to serve Him.

“Serving God consists of saving one’s neighbors.

“The renewed man is supposed to help God in this task.“

