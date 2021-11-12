Kierkegaard: “those who confess find out something about themselves”

“We mustn’t forget that the One who is present in confession is omniscient. God knows everything, remembers everything, all that we have ever confided to Him, or what we have ever kept from His confidence. He is the One ‘who sees in secret,’ with whom we speak even in silence. No one can venture to deceive Him either by talk or by silence. When we confess to God, therefore, we are not like a servant that gives account to his master for the administration entrusted to him because his master could not manage everything or be everywhere at once. Nor when we confess are we like one who confides in a friend to whom sooner or later he reveals things that his friend did not previously know. No, much of what you are able to keep hidden in darkness you only first get to know by revealing it to the all-knowing One. The all-knowing One does not get to know something about those who confess, rather those who confess find out something about themselves.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

