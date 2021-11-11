Skip to content

“Reason is whatever Big Brother says it is”

11 November 2021
“The Democrats have made a fetish over their insistence that to disagree with the leftist view is to assert a false, and what is more, an unlawful, claim.  Since when are differing views on politics disallowed, under law, as false?  One can appreciate the disfavor with which the woke leftists view Thomas Jefferson, principal author of the Declaration of Independence.  In his first inaugural, Jefferson declared, “[E]rror of opinion may be tolerated where reason is left to combat it.”  Are we to understand that the woke left now holds the view that as reason is not to be allowed to combat their politics, “error of opinion” can’t be recognized?  Isn’t this the hallmark of the totalitarian state?  One has no right to individual application of reason, and, therefore, one has no possibility of holding an “erroneous” opinion?  Reason is whatever Big Brother says it is.”

David Zukerman, The American Thinker

