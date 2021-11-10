Skip to content

Seraphim Rose: “something which all the death and corruption of this world cannot take away”

10 November 2021
“We who are given the fullness of true Christianity are obliged to be working on ourselves, to be watching the signs of the times, and to be extremely joyful, as St. Paul is constantly saying: ‘Rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say: Rejoice!’ (Phil. 4:4). We rejoice because we have something which all the death and corruption of this world cannot take away, that is, the eternal Kingdom of Jesus Christ.”

Blessed Seraphim Rose

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
