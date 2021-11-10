Fr. Spyridon: “We are witnessing Satan’s hand at play”

“Western culture has fallen. Those nations still resisting like Poland and Hungary are being punished by international organizations and, of course, Greece has been despoiled. But Christians have lived in pagan and atheistic cultures before. The Russian people gave to God millions of martyrs under the Communists. The Saints of the Early Church faced all kinds of savage brutality. So, be of good cheer, do not be afraid. Resist the slide into evil. Organize your life so that it serves your longing for God. Use your time wisely. We are witnessing Satan’s hand at play, but we will also witness Christ’s victory.”

Fr. Spyridon Bailey

