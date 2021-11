Malcolm Muggeridge: “the mysterious nature of our existence”

“There’s a large strain of irony in our human affairs… Interwoven with our affairs is this wonderful spirit of irony which prevents us from ever being utterly and irretrievably serious, from being unaware of the mysterious nature of our existence.”

Malcolm Muggeridge, The End of Christendom

