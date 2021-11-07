“renew and rebuild our institutions”

.

“In short, while the toxicity of social media on the mental health of many is a no secret, the danger is not just on one’s self esteem, which is a popular narrative in the press today. The endless justice initiatives—environmental, racial, sexual, and social—being promoted within social media are even more powerful when significant numbers of younger Americans have weak networks and are not connected to the institutions that have both constrained and elevated society for centuries.

“Social media simply did not exist when Putnam and Nisbet were writing, and civil society is in far greater danger today, facing this powerful and far reaching technology. If society wants to see these woke impulses slow among the young, then we as a nation must renew and rebuild our institutions as fast as possible.”

Samuel J. Abrams, professor of politics at Sarah Lawrence College

