Gregory Palamas: “because they believe in these Persons and act through Them”

.

“The heavenly Father Whom we worship is the Father of the Truth, namely, of the only-begotten Son, and has the Spirit of Truth, the Holy Spirit, and those who worship Him in these Two do so because they believe in these Persons and act through Them. For the Apostle tells us that it is through the Spirit that we worship and pray (cf. Rom. 8:26), and God’s only-begotten Son says, ‘No man cometh unto the Father, but by Me’ (John 14:6).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

.

.

.

.

.

.

.